CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Cut to $70.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an underweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $164.00 to $154.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $51.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.16. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $95.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.17). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 4,831.79%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,402,248.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,656,500. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 500.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $33,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 443.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

