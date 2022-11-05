CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Lowered to $78.00 at Credit Suisse Group

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CRSP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $164.00 to $154.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.63.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $51.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.16. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00.

Insider Activity

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,402,248.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,656,500 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 500.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $33,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.