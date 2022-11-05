Critical Analysis: Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) & Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) and Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Match Group and Momentive Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $2.98 billion 4.12 $277.72 million $0.33 130.37 Momentive Global $443.79 million 2.61 -$123.25 million ($0.87) -8.86

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Momentive Global. Momentive Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Match Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

94.4% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Momentive Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Match Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Momentive Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Match Group and Momentive Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 3.39% -134.57% 7.24% Momentive Global -27.77% -35.46% -12.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Match Group and Momentive Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 6 16 0 2.73 Momentive Global 0 3 4 0 2.57

Match Group currently has a consensus price target of $85.13, suggesting a potential upside of 97.89%. Momentive Global has a consensus price target of $28.79, suggesting a potential upside of 273.36%. Given Momentive Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Momentive Global is more favorable than Match Group.

Risk and Volatility

Match Group has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Momentive Global has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Match Group beats Momentive Global on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global Inc. provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on. The company also provides Audience panel, which enables organizations to collect and analyze real-time actionable data from targeted panelists; Purpose-built insights solutions offers a suite of solutions, such as brand and industry tracking, usage & attitudes, and concept, packaging, Ad, name, message, and logo design testing; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution; SurveyMonkey Apply, an application management solution; and Wufoo that helps users create web and mobile forms, collect file uploads, and receive online payments. It serves financial services, internet, technology, healthcare, media and entertainment, consumer goods and retail, transportation and logistics, government agencies, manufacturing, energy, education, professional services, and non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as SVMK Inc. and changed its name to Momentive Global Inc. in June 2021. Momentive Global Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

