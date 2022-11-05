Critical Comparison: Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) & Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK)

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) and Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.1% of Qurate Retail shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Kidpik shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Qurate Retail shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 67.5% of Kidpik shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Qurate Retail and Kidpik’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qurate Retail $14.04 billion 0.05 $340.00 million $0.30 5.93 Kidpik $21.83 million 0.41 -$5.95 million ($0.95) -1.22

Profitability

Qurate Retail has higher revenue and earnings than Kidpik. Kidpik is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qurate Retail, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Qurate Retail and Kidpik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qurate Retail 0.89% 11.81% 2.42% Kidpik -33.94% -62.91% -35.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Qurate Retail and Kidpik, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qurate Retail 1 1 0 0 1.50 Kidpik 0 0 1 0 3.00

Qurate Retail presently has a consensus price target of $2.60, suggesting a potential upside of 46.07%. Given Qurate Retail’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Qurate Retail is more favorable than Kidpik.

Summary

Qurate Retail beats Kidpik on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qurate Retail

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications. The company serves approximately 200 million homes worldwide. The company was formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation and changed its name to Qurate Retail, Inc. in April 2018. Qurate Retail, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Kidpik

(Get Rating)

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items. It serves its customers through its retail website, shop.kidpik.com; amazon.com; and clothing subscription boxes, which provide mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member's preferences. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.