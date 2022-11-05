Critical Contrast: Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) and Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL)

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) and Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sierra Wireless and Global Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Wireless 0 6 1 0 2.14 Global Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sierra Wireless currently has a consensus target price of $27.57, indicating a potential downside of 5.64%. Given Sierra Wireless’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sierra Wireless is more favorable than Global Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

67.8% of Sierra Wireless shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Sierra Wireless shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Global Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Sierra Wireless has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Technologies has a beta of -0.4, indicating that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sierra Wireless and Global Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Wireless -8.46% -2.81% -1.40% Global Technologies -1,026.46% N/A -123.48%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sierra Wireless and Global Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Wireless $473.21 million 2.41 -$89.02 million ($1.35) -21.64 Global Technologies $120,000.00 28.95 -$1.28 million N/A N/A

Global Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sierra Wireless.

Summary

Sierra Wireless beats Global Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services. The Enterprise Solutions segment provides a range of Sierra Wireless AirLink routers, IoT applications and advanced network management, managed network services, and mobility applications. This segment also offers asset, fleet, and cargo tracking services; offender and remote monitoring services; and alarm communications, as well as a cloud platform that comprises reporting and analytics. The company serves enterprises, industrial companies, and OEMs through direct and indirect channels, such as OEMs, distributors, value-added resellers, and mobile network operators. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

About Global Technologies

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD and hemp related products in the United States. The company operates a portal for entrepreneurs that provides access to live shopping, e-commerce, and product placement in brick and mortar retail outlets. It also offers sales and distribution, and third-party logistics services, as well as consulting services. In addition, the company provides engineering services in the hydrogen industry. Global Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

