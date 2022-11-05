Critical Review: Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) vs. Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI)

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) and Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Jackson Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Kansas City Life Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Jackson Financial pays out 3.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kansas City Life Insurance pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Jackson Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jackson Financial and Kansas City Life Insurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jackson Financial $8.85 billion 0.32 $3.18 billion $63.44 0.52 Kansas City Life Insurance $511.31 million 0.55 $10.70 million $1.48 19.60

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Jackson Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Kansas City Life Insurance. Jackson Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kansas City Life Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

74.6% of Jackson Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Jackson Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.1% of Kansas City Life Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jackson Financial and Kansas City Life Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jackson Financial 41.06% 16.68% 0.50% Kansas City Life Insurance 2.86% 2.03% 0.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Jackson Financial and Kansas City Life Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jackson Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25 Kansas City Life Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jackson Financial presently has a consensus price target of $36.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.97%. Given Jackson Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jackson Financial is more favorable than Kansas City Life Insurance.

Volatility and Risk

Jackson Financial has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kansas City Life Insurance has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jackson Financial beats Kansas City Life Insurance on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions. The Institutional Products segment provides traditional guaranteed investment contracts; funding agreements comprising agreements issued in conjunction with its participation in the U.S. federal home loan bank program; and medium-term funding agreement-backed notes. The Closed Life and Annuity Blocks segment offers various protection products, such as whole life, universal life, variable universal life, and term life insurance products, as well as fixed, fixed index, and payout annuities. This segment also provides a block of group payout annuities. The company also offers investment management services. It sells its products through a distribution network that includes independent broker-dealers, banks and other financial institutions, wirehouses and regional broker-dealers, and independent registered investment advisors, third-party platforms, and insurance agents. Jackson Financial Inc. was formerly known as Brooke (Holdco1) Inc. and changed its name to Jackson Financial Inc. in July 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan.

About Kansas City Life Insurance

Kansas City Life Insurance Co. engages in the provision of financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. It operates through the following business segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment is comprised of individual insurance products for Kansas City Life, Sunset Life, and Grange Life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions. The Group Insurance segment consists of sales group life, dental, vision, and group disability products. The Old American segment covers individual insurance products designed as final expense products. The company was founded by J. H. North, S. E. Rumble, and William Warner on May 1, 1895 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

