Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) Receives C$5.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.13.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRON. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$4.50 to C$4.30 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$4.30 to C$3.90 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price (up previously from C$6.00) on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Cronos Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRON stock opened at C$4.15 on Wednesday. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of C$3.32 and a 12 month high of C$8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 26.18 and a quick ratio of 24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.97.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

