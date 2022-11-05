CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 93.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in CrowdStrike by 112.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $127.56 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.42 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of -170.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

