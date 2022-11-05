CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Coverage Initiated at Macquarie

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $240.00.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $127.56 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $126.42 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $2,005,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,689,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,114 shares of company stock worth $20,787,583 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $2,063,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 115,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

