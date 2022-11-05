Crown (NYSE:CCK) Shares Gap Up to $66.76

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $66.76, but opened at $70.94. Crown shares last traded at $71.48, with a volume of 40,348 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Crown from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Crown from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.13.

Crown Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.44 and a 200-day moving average of $94.44.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 39.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

