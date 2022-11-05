Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 52.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.79.

SVB Financial Group Stock Up 2.7 %

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $213.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $206.35 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

