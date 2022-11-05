CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Given New GBX 2,300 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CVS Group (LON:CVSG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,200 ($25.44) to GBX 2,300 ($26.59) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,370 ($27.40) price objective on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

CVS Group Stock Down 1.9 %

CVSG stock opened at GBX 1,892 ($21.88) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 5,255.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.26. CVS Group has a one year low of GBX 1,220 ($14.11) and a one year high of GBX 2,530 ($29.25). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,757.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,720.93.

CVS Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from CVS Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. CVS Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,944.44%.

In related news, insider Richard Gray acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,750 ($20.23) per share, with a total value of £17,500 ($20,233.55). In other CVS Group news, insider Richard Gray bought 1,000 shares of CVS Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,750 ($20.23) per share, for a total transaction of £17,500 ($20,233.55). Also, insider Deborah Kemp bought 1,454 shares of CVS Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,702 ($19.68) per share, for a total transaction of £24,747.08 ($28,612.65). Insiders purchased 5,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,708 in the last ninety days.

About CVS Group

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

Featured Stories

