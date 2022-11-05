CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Lowered to $125.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CVS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

CVS Health stock opened at $99.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.01. The firm has a market cap of $130.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

