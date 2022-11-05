DA Davidson Comments on SmartFinancial, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SmartFinancial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.67. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SmartFinancial’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMBK. Stephens lifted their price target on SmartFinancial to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SmartFinancial Stock Up 3.4 %

Institutional Trading of SmartFinancial

SMBK stock opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.38. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $29.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 38,532 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 221,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 50,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rhett D. Jordan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $32,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,453.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 12.84%.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

