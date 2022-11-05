DA Davidson Lowers Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $80.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at DA Davidson from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 61.32% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ROKU. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.60.
Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $49.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.14. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $290.37.
Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.
