DA Davidson Weighs in on Capital City Bank Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Capital City Bank Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.43 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.49. The consensus estimate for Capital City Bank Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Capital City Bank Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

CCBG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

CCBG stock opened at $35.32 on Thursday. Capital City Bank Group has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $35.77. The company has a market cap of $599.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average of $30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCBG. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 599.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 31.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.01%.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

