Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Darden Restaurants worth $9,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 571.4% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 618.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DRI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.10.

Insider Activity

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $9,506.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $311,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,829 shares of company stock worth $5,769,526 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI opened at $141.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $155.63.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

