Darin G. Billerbeck Sells 3,527 Shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) Director Darin G. Billerbeck sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $21,726.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,868.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Everspin Technologies Trading Up 6.8 %

NASDAQ MRAM opened at $6.24 on Friday. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $14.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $125.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everspin Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Everspin Technologies by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Everspin Technologies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

