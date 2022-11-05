Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) – Wedbush lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Denny’s in a report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denny’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $115.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.69 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a net margin of 23.78%.

Denny’s Trading Up 2.2 %

DENN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CL King began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

DENN opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $682.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Denny’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Denny’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Denny’s by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Denny’s by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Denny’s by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

