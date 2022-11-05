Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates GBX 527 Price Target for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 527 ($6.09) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 510 ($5.90) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 550 ($6.36) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 500 ($5.78) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($8.09) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 490 ($5.67) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Shares of LON:BP.B opened at GBX 165.50 ($1.91) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 170.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 174.06. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 52 week low of GBX 162 ($1.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 193 ($2.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £33.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

