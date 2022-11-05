Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Position Reduced by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,289 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 168,024 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,608,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,597,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,421,000 after purchasing an additional 409,637 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13,921.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 407,490 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 487,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,016,000 after purchasing an additional 403,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

FANG opened at $161.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $162.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.15. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.06.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

