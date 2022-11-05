DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,314,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,537 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.62% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $10,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $920,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 154,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,465.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DRH shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

DiamondRock Hospitality Price Performance

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DRH stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

(Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.