DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives $62.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCUGet Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

DocuSign stock opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.14 and its 200-day moving average is $64.92. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $281.33.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCUGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in DocuSign by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 22.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

