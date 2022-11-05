Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.98 to $1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.03-$4.18 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.30.
Dominion Energy Stock Down 3.0 %
Dominion Energy stock opened at $67.13 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.70 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Dominion Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.
Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.
About Dominion Energy
Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.
