Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $60,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 500,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,055,802.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $340,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,569,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,630,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 500,787 shares in the company, valued at $10,055,802.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 363,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,554,387 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dropbox

Dropbox Stock Up 4.7 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 144,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth about $710,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Dropbox by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 202,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Dropbox by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Dropbox by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $21.40 on Monday. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average of $21.77.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 94.26% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $572.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Dropbox’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dropbox will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dropbox

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

See Also

