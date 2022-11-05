Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $60,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 500,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,055,802.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $340,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,569,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,630,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 500,787 shares in the company, valued at $10,055,802.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 363,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,554,387 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Dropbox
Dropbox Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $21.40 on Monday. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average of $21.77.
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 94.26% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $572.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Dropbox’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dropbox will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Dropbox
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dropbox (DBX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.