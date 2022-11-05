Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.55-5.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.74. Duke Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.20-$5.30 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on DUK. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.09.

NYSE:DUK opened at $93.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.11.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.38%.

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at $10,657,638.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $844,253. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

