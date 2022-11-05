DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €26.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) received a €26.50 ($26.50) price objective from research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($28.00) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.40 ($28.40) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($34.00) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($29.00) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.00) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of DWS opened at €27.52 ($27.52) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €26.21 and a 200 day moving average price of €28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €23.16 ($23.16) and a 12 month high of €39.48 ($39.48).

About DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.