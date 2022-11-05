e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) PT Raised to $48.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ELF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 1.1 %

ELF opened at $48.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.21 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.91. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $49.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.42 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. On average, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 10,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $383,797.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,541. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 10,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $383,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,541. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 8,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $306,602.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 391,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,887,372.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,157 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,920 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 97,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 48,198 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 548,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after buying an additional 76,731 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 476.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 36,644 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.