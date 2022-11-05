Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,545 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 128.5% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Price Performance

NYSE:EIX opened at $59.03 on Friday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.00.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.15%.

EIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Edison International from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Edison International to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

