Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Elastic worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Elastic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,038,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,112,000 after buying an additional 101,159 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Elastic by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after buying an additional 259,742 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Elastic by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,080,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,934,000 after buying an additional 303,016 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,557,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,421 shares during the period. Finally, XN LP grew its holdings in Elastic by 343.5% during the first quarter. XN LP now owns 1,298,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,396 shares during the period. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Elastic in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Elastic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Elastic from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.21.

In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $117,063.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,706.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $117,063.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,706.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,043 shares of company stock worth $1,363,595 in the last 90 days. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ESTC stock opened at $52.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Elastic has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $189.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Elastic had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.44%. The company had revenue of $250.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.78 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

