Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.07.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.
Element Solutions Trading Up 6.1 %
Shares of ESI stock opened at $17.49 on Monday. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.33.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Element Solutions by 90.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1,473.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
