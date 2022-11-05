Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is 31.45.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EDR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In related news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,502 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 24.04, for a total transaction of 468,828.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately 103,564.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 29,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.12, for a total transaction of 746,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,168,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 24.04, for a total transaction of 468,828.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 103,564.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,254 shares of company stock worth $3,149,293. Corporate insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the first quarter worth $90,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at $647,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,532,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,289,000 after purchasing an additional 107,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. 34.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EDR stock opened at 20.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 21.95 and its 200 day moving average is 22.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.05. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of 17.42 and a 12-month high of 35.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported 0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.24 by 0.08. The firm had revenue of 1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.18 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.48%. Research analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

