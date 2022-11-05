Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 27.8% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Energy Recovery by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Energy Recovery by 93.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Energy Recovery

In related news, Director Sherif Foda sold 15,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $404,914.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sherif Foda sold 15,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $404,914.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $62,316.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,579 shares of company stock worth $512,151. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ERII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energy Recovery in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Energy Recovery to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

ERII stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 71.37 and a beta of 1.20. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $26.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.28.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 13.34%. Research analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

