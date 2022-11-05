EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) PT Raised to $14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ENLC. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of ENLC opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 2.66. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $426,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 741,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,018,908.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $426,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 741,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,018,908.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $1,377,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 935,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,584,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 45.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 85.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 47.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

