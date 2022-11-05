Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 82.9% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 2,863.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ETR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Entergy from $115.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.53.

Entergy Price Performance

Entergy stock opened at $110.72 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.94 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.47. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.58%.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

