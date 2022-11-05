Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Raised to $116.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 4.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ETR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.53.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $110.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.10 and a 200 day moving average of $113.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $126.82.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in Entergy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 125,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Entergy by 20.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Entergy during the third quarter valued at $2,465,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Entergy by 52.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 41.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

