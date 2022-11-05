Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 11,142 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,142 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $14,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in Edison International by 0.5% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Edison International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Edison International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Edison International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $59.03 on Friday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.15 and its 200-day moving average is $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 148.15%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

