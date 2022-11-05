Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 934 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Camden Property Trust worth $15,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $111.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.24. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $107.90 and a 52-week high of $180.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

CPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.38.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

