Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 534,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,874 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $15,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 412.1% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,506.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDF opened at $27.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.55. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $34.29.

