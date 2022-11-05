Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,344 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,023 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $17,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 13.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Vertical Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.56.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE VMC opened at $170.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.71. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 8.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

