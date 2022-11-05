Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 18,511 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,511 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $16,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter worth $234,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Sealed Air by 17.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 11.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 291,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,549,000 after purchasing an additional 30,371 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SEE opened at $43.46 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $41.24 and a one year high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Sealed Air had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 292.98%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.57%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEE. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

In other news, COO Emile Z. Chammas bought 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,257,346.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sealed Air news, Director Henry R. Keizer purchased 500 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $27,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,155.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Emile Z. Chammas purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,257,346.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,700 shares of company stock worth $176,579. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

