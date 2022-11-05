Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,784 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $15,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 30.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.5% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $37.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.51. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.