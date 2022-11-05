Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $15.01 Million Stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,741 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 5.72% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $15,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $436,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $443,000.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HMOP opened at $36.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average is $37.75. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $35.94 and a 52-week high of $43.98.

