Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $15.41 Million Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Allegion worth $15,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the first quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In related news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 12,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,680.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allegion Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

ALLE opened at $103.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.00. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $137.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.58 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.96%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.40%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

See Also

