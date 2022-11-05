Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $15.43 Million Stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 513,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,003 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $15,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COLD. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 21.7% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period.

COLD stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $33.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -461.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average is $28.19.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $729.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -1,466.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on COLD shares. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.38.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

