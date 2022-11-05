Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $15.75 Million Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,213 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Syneos Health worth $15,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 947.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,971,000 after acquiring an additional 28,016 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 25.9% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after buying an additional 20,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 16.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,174,000 after buying an additional 1,617,330 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Syneos Health by 5.8% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $87.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $99.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

Syneos Health Trading Down 46.2 %

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.09.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.