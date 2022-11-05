Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $17.35 Million Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,815 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Guidewire Software worth $17,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 9,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2,038.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

NYSE:GWRE opened at $53.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.42 and a 52-week high of $128.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.14 and a 200 day moving average of $72.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.63 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $182,429.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,568.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,237.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,904 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $182,429.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,430,568.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,202 shares of company stock worth $2,588,310. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GWRE. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.56.

Guidewire Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

