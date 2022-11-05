Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,388 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $17,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 34.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 1,629.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Repligen by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 59.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the first quarter valued at $525,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of RGEN opened at $174.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.12, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.06. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $137.21 and a one year high of $300.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.73 and a 200 day moving average of $186.67.

Insider Activity at Repligen

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $1,230,908.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 6,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.86, for a total transaction of $1,693,656.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,725,187.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total transaction of $1,230,908.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,715 shares of company stock worth $9,033,943. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on RGEN shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.80.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

