Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 96,068 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,394,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,068 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $17,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $22,149,000. Joule Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,253,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,342,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 381.5% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 674,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after buying an additional 534,110 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 520.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after buying an additional 489,929 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of PGX stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $15.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.33.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

