Epwin Group’s (EPWN) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Epwin Group (LON:EPWN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Epwin Group Price Performance

EPWN opened at GBX 71.50 ($0.83) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.27. Epwin Group has a 1-year low of GBX 68 ($0.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 113 ($1.31). The company has a market capitalization of £103.62 million and a PE ratio of 794.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 74.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 78.88.

Epwin Group Cuts Dividend

About Epwin Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Epwin Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.56%.

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

